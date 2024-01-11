TGW International, a provider of industrial machine knives and marketer of the EDGE Industrial Technologies brand, hired Danny Kasper as regional sales manager to manage northeast regional sales.

In addition to his role at TGW, Kasper will be responsible for sales of machine knives for Leverwood Knife Works, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of custom precision-ground industrial blades, and another EDGE brand.

Kasper will use his nearly 20 years of sales experience — including in the food processing industry — and key skills in sales operations and key account development in this role. Reporting to Rocke Saccone, vice president of sales for EDGE, Kasper’s responsibilities include building and maintaining productive relationships with current and new customer bases throughout the Northeast United States and Canadian regions.

Source: TGW International



