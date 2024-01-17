East Coast Tuna Candy Inc. is announcing the launch of its new flavors and the approval of nationwide distribution.

The company, known for its tuna-based snacks, has developed two new flavors, both gluten free: Pineapple and Pineapple Habanero.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce our new flavors to the market," said David Iacono, CEO of East Coast Tuna Candy. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create these unique flavor profiles, and we're confident that they will be a hit with our customers."

In addition to the new flavors, East Coast Tuna Candy Inc. has also received approval for nationwide distribution. "This is a significant milestone for East Coast Tuna Candy Inc.," said Iacono. "We're looking forward to bringing our products to more customers across the country and continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in the seafood snack industry."

The company is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainably caught snacks that offer a unique twist on traditional seafood flavors.

Visit here for more information about East Coast Tuna Candy Inc. and its new flavors.

Source: East Coast Tuna Candy Inc.