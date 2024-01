Food solutions company SpartanNash is announcing the launch of the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, a food traceability program that advances efforts to create a safer, more transparent supply chain. Hundreds of the company’s suppliers who harvest or handle products on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Traceability List are now required to exchange traceability data with SpartanNash and the thousands of retailers served by the company.

“From a food safety perspective, there is tremendous value in knowing exactly where each product and ingredient has been before it reaches our shelves and consumers,” said SpartanNash Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety Greg Molloy, who is also responsible for the company’s food safety and quality compliance. “This technology enables us to collect and, more importantly, exchange this information for every affected shipment in a highly efficient manner. SpartanNash is proud to make investments such as these as part of our broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.”

The SpartanNash global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. Additionally, SpartanNash supplies its own brick-and-mortar stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. The company selected ReposiTrak for its ease of use, transparency, ability to enable faster and more precise recalls, as well as its insights that will help reduce food waste. The company and its suppliers are now part of the world’s largest traceability, compliance and risk-management network spanning more than 110,000 facility connections in more than 100 countries.

Sources: SpartanNash; ReposiTrak