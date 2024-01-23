BurgerFi is introducing the Yes, Chef Burger, inspired by a scene from the movie "The Menu."

"We're embracing one of the most beloved catchphrases of recent pop culture trends, particularly on TikTok, and aligning our approach with the demands of our guests," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "Our team is starting the New Year saying yes to flavor and yes to our guests."

The Yes, Chef Burger features two all-natural Angus Beef patties hand-smashed with chargrilled onions, and melted American cheese.

"Today's foodies crave a compelling experience, whether that means something that's trending in pop culture or a fresh new take on their favorite dish," said Cindy Syracuse, chief marketing officer of BurgerFi. "At BurgerFi, we're here to curate offerings that align seamlessly with the preferences and cravings of our guests."

Source: BurgerFi