As part of a new partnership with McCormick, Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wing sauce is now available on Home Chef chicken wings in select stores in the Kroger family nationwide. This is the first time Frank's RedHot sauce can be found on ready-to-eat wings in grocery stores.

Home Chef collaborates with Frank's RedHot, Cattlemen's BBQ on ready-to-eat wings. Image courtesy Home Chef, McCormick, Frank's RedHot, Cattlemen's BBQ.

Available in one-pound bone-in or boneless packs, Home Chef's new prepared wings are in the deli department of Kroger family stores (Kroger, Ralphs, QFC, Dillons and more). In addition to the spicy Frank's RedHot Buffalo wings, Home Chef also now offers a smoky, sweet option made with Cattlemen's BBQ Sauce as part of the collaboration.

Home Chef is offering $1 off all wings through March 2.

To celebrate Hot Sauce Day, Home Chef, Frank's RedHot and Cattlemen's are giving away swag to one lucky individual. The prize includes a Yeti cooler bag, a Cattlemen's bottle opener, spatula and hat, a Frank’s RedHot tee and a $100 gift card to a local Kroger family store. Enter to win via Home Chef's TikTok by Jan. 26.

Sources: Home Chef; McCormick; Frank's RedHot; Cattlemen's BBQ