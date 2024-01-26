The North American Renderers Association is announcing that Jennifer Wilson has been chosen to advocate for the interests of NARA members in Europe as the association’s new EU-UK representative. She was preceded in this role by Bruce Ross, who retired at the end of 2023. Wilson will be representing NARA member interests in the European Union and the United Kingdom and will navigate the policy and commercial landscape for renderers and allied industry in the region. While Wilson will be the primary consultant for NARA, she is backed by team members in multiple locations throughout Europe.

Following a 27-year career with the United States Department of Agriculture at the U.S. Embassy in London, Wilson is now a freelance policy and trade marketing advisor and is the principal in the consulting firm Trade Roots Consulting that she started following her government service. Since October 2022, Wilson has been working for the U.S. Sustainability Alliance, focusing on the laws and regulatory aspects of conservation, water quality, soil erosion, forest management, eco-labeling, and on other aspects of sustainability and regenerative agriculture policy development that are of interest and impact the agri-food products of the 25 trade association members of the USSA.

“Jennifer Wilson has earned a stellar reputation for her decades of experience managing a portfolio of complicated policy issues at the U.S. Embassy in London, including co-authoring USDA’s annual European Biofuels Report. NARA is fortunate to have someone so skilled representing our interests in Europe,” said NARA SVP of International Programs, Dana Johnson Downing. “I’ve seen Jennie in action numerous times at meetings with government and private sector officials in Brussels, London, and throughout Spain, so I know she will hit the ground running advocating for NARA.”

Source: North American Renderers Association