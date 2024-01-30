ReposiTrak, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is announcing the addition of seafood suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network (RTN). These new members can efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The new members include:

A family-owned and -operated premium seafood company, serving retailers for over two decades with a commitment to the highest quality and safety standards.

One of the largest privately owned retail frozen seafood brands in North America, with a global operational footprint.

A third-generation, Massachusetts-based seafood supplier with a steadfast commitment to sustainability in every aspect of their operations.

A scallop company based in Massachusetts, offering an extensive range of both fresh and frozen scallops sourced from domestic and international waters.

“Seafood suppliers are required to provide food traceability information to their customers under the FDA’s FSMA 204 law. Compliance is possible through ReposiTrak," said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. "These four new suppliers are already in the process of making the connections with their customers and reaching compliance before the FDA’s January 2026 deadline.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software, and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee. There is no cost to retailers.

Source: ReposiTrak