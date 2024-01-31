U.S. Poultry & Egg Association recognized three companies that have been exhibiting for 50 or more years at the International Poultry Expo, part of the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo.

Aviagen and WATT Global Media/WATT PoultryUSA were recognized for 70 years of exhibiting at IPE, and Elanco Animal Health was recognized for 60 years of exhibiting.

Jonathan Martin from Elanco Animal Health accepting the long-time exhibitor plaque from Mikell Fries (left), USPOULTRY chair and Claxton Poultry Farms. Photo by Ben Gray.

“Your continued support of the International Poultry Expo has allowed USPOULTRY to continue to invest in the poultry industry. Channeling show revenues into research funding, education, technical support, communications and training aids the industry in growing and advancing towards the future. We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your continued support,” said Nath Morris, president of USPOULTRY.

Greg Watt and Nancy Batio from WATT Global Media accepting the long-time exhibitor plaque from Mikell Fries (right), USPOULTRY chair and Claxton Poultry Farms. Photo by Ben Gray.





Source: USPOULTRY