Merck Animal Health is announcing the introduction of the redesigned Allflex A-Tag Feedlot V2 and applicator as part of its comprehensive feedlot portfolio.

The updated tag design with a self-piercing tip allows for easier application, faster loading and improved retention, providing feedyard and stocker cattle operators with a new option for visual identification. The tag is accompanied by a new applicator that speeds loading and requires less force to tag cattle during arrival processing, which helps save time at arrival processing while reducing stress on cattle and crews.

“The cattle industry is evolving, and we’re right in step with our customers in helping them be more efficient and profitable in their operations,” said Bill McCoy, Allflex beef business development manager for Merck Animal Health. “Customizing text, colors and logos on visual ear tags like the new A-Tag provides feedlot managers at-a-glance identification for pen units or lot loads, helping ensure that cattle are identified and grouped appropriately.”

The A-Tag is one in a series of innovations offered by Merck Animal Health for finishing cattle, from digital identification and readers to monitoring cattle behavior. For more information about the comprehensive cattle portfolio from Merck Animal Health, visit MAHCattle.com.

Source: Merck Animal Health