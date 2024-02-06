Up to 100 of America’s meat companies will have the opportunity to complete climate training programs offered by Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LOCT), following a $65,000 investment by the Meat Institute to kickstart the partnership and enable members to participate in training focused on setting science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Supplier LOCT is a collaborative program launched in 2021 to accelerate climate progress across supply chains. The Meat Institute’s investment supports its target for 100% of members to set science-based emissions reduction targets by 2030, subsidizing Supplier LOCT participation for up to 100 Meat Institute members in 2024.

Interested Meat Institute members must register no later than March 15. Registration is capped to the first 100 registered companies, and each company may have up to five staff members participate.

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said, “Achieving our ambitious Protein PACT targets requires long-term commitment plus short-term practical action, including to fill technical gaps and build capabilities. That’s why the Meat Institute is honored to partner with Supplier LOCT and excited to facilitate this critical education opportunity that will help meat companies measure emissions and set emissions targets.”

Nicole DelSasso, director of Supplier LOCT, said, “Accelerating climate action requires collective action, and meat companies can play a critical leadership role in driving emissions reductions. Supplier LOCT welcomes this partnership as an opportunity to continue scaling up collaborative approaches to durable climate solutions.”

Meat Institute member OSI, a Supplier LOCT participant, said, “Partnership throughout our supply chains and across the industry is essential to achieving global climate goals. Supplier LOCT provides access to practical resources and actionable tools that enable OSI and our supply chain partners to accelerate and amplify our actions.”

Source: North American Meat Institute