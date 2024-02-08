The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing plans to purchase salmon products for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs. Purchases will be made under the authority of Section 32.

Solicitations will be issued in the near future and will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed-price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on a Freight on Board destination basis.

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States and shall be considered such a product if it is grown, processed and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest:

These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement web page.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS points of contact for new vendors are Andrea Lang and Diana Dau David, who can be reached by phone at 202-378-1075 or by email at NewVendor@usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.

To receive email notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards and other information, sign up for updates available on the AMS Commodity Procurement web page.

Inquiries may be directed to Contracting Specialist Kevin Day at Kevin.Day@USDA.gov

Source: USDA's AMS