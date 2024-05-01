The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to purchase meat and fish products for distribution to the National School Lunch Program and other federal food nutrition assistance programs. Offers will be solicited in the following forms:
Material #
|
Material description
|
100156
|
BEEF BNLS SPECIAL TRM FRZ CTN-60 LB
|
100127
|
BEEF CAN 24/24 OZ
|
110349
|
BEEF 100% PTY 85/15FRZ 2.0MMA CTN-40 LB
|
110346
|
BEEF 100% PTY 90/10FRZ 2.0MMA CTN-40 LB
|
110348
|
BEEF SPP PTY 85/15 FRZ 2.0 MMA CTN-40 LB
|
100154
|
BEEF COARSE GROUND FRZ CTN-60 LB
|
100134
|
BEEF CRUMBLES W/SPP PKG-4/10 LB
|
100158
|
BEEF FINE GROUND FRZ CTN-40 LB
|
100159
|
BEEF FINE GROUND FRZ PKG-40/1 LB
|
110261
|
BEEF FINE GROUND LFT OPTFRZ CTN-40 LB
|
110260
|
BEEF FINE GROUND LFT OPT FRZ PKG-40/1 LB
|
100155
|
BEEF FRESH BNLS COMBO-20/2000 LB
|
110711
|
BEEF PATTY CKD FRZ 2.0 MMA CTN-40LB
|
100163
|
BEEF PATTY LEAN FRZ CTN-40 LB
|
111578
|
BEEF ROAST ROUND FRZ CTN‐36‐40 LB
|
110322
|
BEEF SPP PTY HSTYLE CKD 2.0 MMA CTN-40 LB
|
100526
|
BEEF STEW CAN 24/24 OZ
|
110001
|
BISON GROUND LEAN FRZPK-40/1 LB
|
111670
|
BISON STEWMEAT FRZ PKG-20/2 LB
|
110390
|
CATFISH FLTS PKG-20/2 LB
|
100201
|
CATFISH STRIPS BRD OVN RDY PKG-4/10 LB
|
110601
|
FISH AK PLCKBULK CTN 49.5 LB
|
110345
|
FISH AK PLCKFILLETS FRZ PKG-20/2 LB
|
110851
|
FISH AK PLCKSTICKS BRD FROZCTN 40 LB.
|
110850
|
FISH AK PLCK STICKSBRD FROZ CTN 20/2 LB.
|
111280
|
FISH AK POLLOCK NUGGETS FRZ PKG - 20/2 LB
|
111291
|
ATLANTIC POLLOCK FILLETFRZ PKG-20/2 LB
|
111292
|
HADDOCK FILLET FRZ PKG-20/2 LB
|
111293
|
OCEAN PERCH FILLETFRZ PKG-20/2 LB
|
100139
|
PORK CAN 24/24 OZ
|
110380
|
PORK CHOPS BLS FRZPKG-40/1 LB
|
100891
|
PORK HAM WATERAD SLC FRZ PKG-20/2 LB
|
110900
|
PORK HAM SMOKEDPIT FRZ CTN, 6/5LB.
|
100182
|
PORK HAM WATERAD FRZCTN-12/3 LB
|
100184
|
PORK HAM WATERAD FRZ PKG 4/10 LB
|
100187
|
PORK HAM WATERAD SLC FRZ PKG-8/5 LB
|
100188
|
PORK HAM WTRADCBEDFRZ PKG-4/10 OR 8/5 LB
|
111015
|
PORK LOIN FRZ PKG - 12/5 LB
|
111061
|
PORK LOIN ROAST FRZ CTN – 6/5 LB
|
100193
|
PORK PICNIC BNLSFRZ CTN-60 LB
|
110730
|
PORK PULLED CKDPKG-8/5 LB
|
100173
|
PORK ROAST LEG FRZ CTN-32-40 LB
|
110750
|
SALMON FILLETS WILDFRZ-40/1 LB
|
110580
|
K SALMON PINK CAN-24/14.75 OZ
|
110563
|
SALMON PINK CAN-24/14.75 OZ
|
111180
|
BEEF CHILI W/BEANSPKG-12/15 OZ
|
100138
|
BEEF CHILI W/O BEANS CAN-24/24 OZ
Solicitations will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on a Freight on Board destination basis.
Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be products of the United States and shall be considered such if they are grown, processed and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.
Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest:
- AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurements.
- Products Specifications for Pork, Beef, and Fish and Other Seafood Products.
- New Vendor Qualification Checklist.
These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement web page.
To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS points of contact for new vendors are Andrea Lang and Diana Dau David, who can be reached by phone at 202-720-4237 or by email at NewVendor@usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.
To receive email notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards and other information, sign up for updates available on the AMS Commodity Procurement web page.
Inquiries may be directed to Contract Specialist Shay Boone at Kennetta.Boone@usda.gov.
Source: USDA's AMS
