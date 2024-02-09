Wingstop is bringing back Hot Honey nationwide for a limited time starting on Valentine's Day.

Wingstop's Hot Honey is a dry rub, featuring sweet flavors with a kick of cayenne pepper and ancho chili. The flavor can be hand-sauced and -tossed on cooked-to-order chicken sandwiches, classic wings, boneless wings or tenders.

"Our fans have spoken and we listened. Their passion for Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub is undeniable," said Wingstop President & CEO Michael Skipworth. "To show our love to our fans this Valentine's Day, we're bringing Hot Honey back for a limited time."

Source: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.