The American Lamb Summit is scheduled for July 2025 at the University of Idaho. This biennial industry event addresses critical strategies to improve the sheep industry’s competitiveness and profitability.

The change was made to allow industry representatives to attend LambEx2024, another biennial event attracting sheep producers from Australia and around the globe. This event provides an opportunity to draw together sheep producers and representatives from the sheep, lamb, and wool production supply chain in a 2-day global event.

Offsetting these two industry events allows U.S. representatives attending the LambEx event to report on important industry information and key findings at the American Lamb Summit the following year.

“As a board, we determined that offsetting these two industry events would provide an opportunity to bring key global findings back to US producers attending the American Lamb Summit in 2025,” said ALB chairman Jeff Ebert.

The American Lamb Summit aims to inspire the next level of change and collaboration among all segments of the U.S. lamb industry to improve competitiveness, product quality, and productivity through increased use of the most efficient, progressive management tools.

More information about the 2025 Lamb Summit in Moscow, Idaho, will be available early next year.

Source: American Lamb Board