ReposiTrak, the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, is announcing the addition of three new seafood suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network. These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements for each Critical Tracking Event in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance before the January 2026 deadline.

The new members include:

A family-owned Alaskan seafood supplier with over half a century of dedication to sustainability and innovation, serving a global market.

A New Jersey-based seafood supplier, known for being one of the largest importers of shrimp.

A wholesale seafood supplier procuring premium seafood from the Chesapeake Bay for nearly four decades.

"The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is the world’s only operating traceability network,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “While others are just talking about traceability, we’re proud to be exchanging data and connecting new suppliers like these every day.”

