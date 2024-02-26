The Flexible Packaging Association is announcing the formation of its political action committee, FlexPAC, and its inaugural event to take place on March 22, 2024, held in conjunction with FPA’s Annual Meeting in Tucson, Ariz. George Khalaf, president of Data Orbital and managing partner of The Resolute Group, will be the keynote speaker.

To reach the flexible-packaging industry’s legislative and regulatory goals, FPA needs policymakers in Washington, D.C., and the states who understand the industry and mission-critical priorities such as extended producer responsibility, toxic bans, and product labeling. The FlexPAC will serve as the federal political action committee representing the flexible-packaging industry.

FlexPAC is funded by voluntary personal contributions of FPA members and supports candidates for political office who understand the broad array of issues facing the packaging industry and helps the industry support candidates for federal office . FlexPAC is a bi-partisan PAC and is not beholden to any political parties. It backs Republican, Democrat and independent candidates for state and federal office who value the flexible packaging industry and will support FPA efforts in Washington, D.C., and state capitals.

“It’s an exciting time at FPA as we announce the formation of our political action committee, FlexPAC,” said FPA Chair, William Jackson, CTO Amcor Global Flexible Packaging for Amcor Flexibles. “FlexPAC will help enable the flexible packaging industry and the FPA team to effectively educate, build relationships, and support Members of Congress and candidates who work to foster free markets, and economic growth and stand with us on key policy priorities.”

FlexPAC’s inaugural event will be a ticketed breakfast on March 22. George Khalaf will be the keynote speaker for the event. For the last decade, Khalaf has leveraged his political instincts, data expertise and strategic relationships to advance clients and causes throughout Arizona and a growing number of states. With a strong grassroots and data background, Khalaf has worked at the local, state and national levels, and under his leadership, Data Orbital is ranked as a top 10 in the nation survey research and data visualization firm known for accuracy and transparency.

“We are thrilled to welcome George Khalaf as keynote speaker at the inaugural FlexPAC event in Tucson,” said Alison Keane, FPA president and CEO. “With his extensive knowledge and expertise on state and national campaigns, he will undoubtedly bring an exciting and insightful outlook on the critical 2024 election season.”

For information on the ticketed event and additional information on the association’s political activities, contact Kelly Knowles, political advisor, at pac@flexpack.org.

Source: Flexible Packaging Association