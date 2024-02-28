Standard Meat Co. Co-President and CEO Ben Rosenthal has announced the appointment of Trever Schatschneider to the position of director of information technology, as well as the elevation of long-time SMC management team members Taylor Stephenson and Heather Irby to senior director, business development, and senior director, human resources and safety, respectively.

Founded in 1935 and headquartered at the iconic Stockyards in Fort Worth, Standard Meat Co. is a meat processing and packaging firm with plants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Saginaw, and Ponder, Texas. The company is a global supplier of custom meat portioning and packaging solutions for the foodservice and retail industries.

As the new director of information technology at SMC, Schatschneider is responsible for all IT services and support, including application, infrastructure and help-desk services. Schatschneider will develop and deliver a comprehensive IT strategy and facilitate the adoption of tools and technologies that support the realization of SMC business objectives and goals.

Before joining Standard Meat, Schatschneider served as senior manager of dealer business system strategy at Kubota Tractor Corp. of Grapevine, Texas — the U.S. division of a $16 billion Japanese corporation focused on agricultural, construction and consumer equipment.

“We’re thrilled to bring Trever on board to lead our Information Technology Department,” said Rosenthal. “He comes to us with 20+ years of tech innovation experience, and he’s a versatile team member with a gift for leading and inspiring teams.”

After 12 years with Standard Meat Co, Stephenson has been elevated to the role of senior director, business development.

“Taylor played a significant role in securing several new strategic partnerships last year and growing our business with our key customer base,” said SMC Co-President Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld. “As a senior director, his strengths will be integral to our growth as we gear up to fill capacity at our new Fort Worth facility.”

A seasoned human-resource professional with almost 20 years of experience, Irby has been named senior director, human resources and safety. Since she joined the SMC team in 2021, Irby's division has grown to over 25 people. In her new position, Irby is responsible for HR and safety leadership and strategy for the entire SMC organization.

“Recognizing and cultivating talent from within is an important value here at Standard Meat Company,” said Rosenthal Blumenfeld. “With established leaders like Taylor and Heather moving into enhanced positions, our entire team will enjoy the benefit of their experience, their energy, and their wisdom moving forward.”

Source: Standard Meat Co.