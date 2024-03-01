MF Meats, a Falconer, N.Y., establishment, is recalling approximately 93,277 pounds of raw meat products, which may have been contaminated with nonfood-grade mineral seal oil, which is not approved for use in meat processing.

The raw meat items were produced from Nov. 26, 2023, through Feb. 16, 2024. The following products are subject to recall:

Various weights of meat cuts and ground meat. The products display Julian dates of 330–365 (Nov. 26 – Dec. 31) and 1–47 (Jan. 1 – Feb. 16). View the product list here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 569” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered after the firm received four complaints from restaurants reporting a chemical taste in the meat products. After investigating, the firm determined that its mineral oil supplier sent them a drum containing nonfood-grade mineral seal oil labeled as food-grade mineral oil. The nonfood-grade mineral seal oil was applied to food contact surfaces and not directly to the meat products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Doug Neckers, president of MF Meats, at 716-483-4050 or info@mfmeats.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS