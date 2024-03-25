Food-tech company Meatable has reached a milestone in its efforts to produce cultivated meat at scale. Meatable is now able to transform pluripotent stem cells into high-quality fat and muscle tissue in a record four days, down from eight days, a faster process than any in the industry. This breakthrough will enable the company to produce cultivated meat significantly faster and at lower costs than industry norms, and is therefore an important step toward the commercialization of Meatable’s technology and large-scale production of cultivated meat products more broadly.

The breakthrough, using Meatable’s core patented Opti-Ox technology, confronts the challenges faced by the cultivated meat industry to produce product fast and efficiently in order to scale to commercial levels. With its process enabling movement from “cell-to-sausage” in four days, Meatable can produce high-quality cultivated meat at a significantly reduced cost. By reducing cell differentiation time in half, Meatable’s process now requires nearly half as many bioreactors at scale, cutting CAPEX costs and enabling a more efficient use of production space. By utilizing less labor, energy, infrastructure, ingredients and water, Meatable’s process has become more scalable and cost efficient, as well as more sustainable for the world’s environment.

“This is truly a remarkable moment for Meatable and the cultivated meat industry as a whole, as we just made the fastest process in the industry that much faster,” said Daan Luining, co-founder and CTO of Meatable. “Achieving the ability to produce cultivated meat at scale and efficiency has been our goal from day one, and this step moves us significantly forward in fulfilling our promise. Meatable remains intensely focused on providing the world with a real meat solution without harming animals or the environment, and I’m proud to say that the reduction in cell differentiation time puts us on path to delivering our products cost efficient at scale.”

Meatable’s process is approximately 60 times faster than the time it takes for farmers to rear a pig for pork and significantly faster than other cultivated meat processes. Meatable's process involves nothing more than pulling a single cell once from a pig without causing harm.

Meatable’s pork sausage was recently sampled at a tasting event in Singapore, where Meatable aims for its cultivated meat products to reach the mass market with an expected restaurant launch later this year. Meatable was also the first cultivated meat company to submit a dossier to the Dutch government for consideration to hold the first cultivated tastings in Europe, and continues to plan for expansion to the United States in 2025.

Source: Meatable