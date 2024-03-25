PLA, a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners LLC and a national pallet recycler and supply chain services provider, is announcing the appointment of Steve Clark as chief executive officer. Clark joined the PLA leadership team in 2022 when Propak, the supply chain services company he founded in 1999, was acquired by PLA. This leadership transition comes at a time of increased demand for the company’s integrated pallet and logistics service offerings.

Headshot of Steve Clark, CEO of PLA. Courtesy PLA.

"Steve's experience building out innovative reverse logistics, 3PL, and freight capabilities uniquely positions him to lead PLA during this exciting phase of growth," said Wade Glisson, partner at Silver Oak. “We look forward to leveraging his unique skill set to realize the full potential of PLA’s service offering.”

Clark said, “Our focus remains on supporting the needs of our customers as they continue to grow in this rapidly evolving market, and I’m honored to lead such a talented team of industry experts into the future of the pallet and logistics space.”

Source: PLA