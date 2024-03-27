HerdDogg Inc., a data-driven livestock management platform, is announcing the closure of its Series A-4 Preferred Equity financing, securing a significant investment to accelerate commercialization and fuel innovative hardware and data solutions for the beef industry.

The equity fundraise was led by Serra Ventures and Wonder Fund North Dakota, with additional investments from Innova Memphis, Open Prairie, Sheldon Group, Trailhead Capital and Lever VC. This group of investors' expertise and extensive resource network will provide HerdDogg with support and guidance as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

"We're excited to continue our investment in HerdDogg as its growth accelerates," said Rob Schultz, managing partner at Serra Ventures. "The company's unique hardware and data platform make it well positioned to be a game changer for animal health and traceability."

"We're proud to invest in HerdDogg as it expands in North Dakota," said Kevin O'Leary of Wonder Fund of North Dakota. "The company will bring technology and other high-value jobs to the state while assisting cattle producers worldwide reduce operational costs and increase profitability."

Source: HerdDogg