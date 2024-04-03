Stoecklin Logistics Inc., a provider of automated material handling and warehouse storage systems, announced the company’s new CEO, Juerg Frefel, at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta. Appointed for his expertise as a natural scientist and engineer, Frefel is passionate about supporting Stoecklin’s efforts in achieving sustainability and reducing its overall environmental impact.

For nearly 30 years, Urs Gruetter has successfully led Stoecklin Logistics, developing it into the international systems provider it is today. Now, in the company’s 90th year, Gruetter continues to support Stoecklin as chairman of its board of directors, while Frefel takes the reins as CEO.

“I’m honored to have been appointed to the position of CEO at Stoecklin Logistics,” said Frefel. “Stoecklin is a family business with dedicated employees, specialists, and solution-oriented engineers. With Urs still by my side, I’m excited to shape the future of Stoecklin Logistics together and create the next generation of innovative solutions.”

As an automation partner, Stoecklin Logistics is helping manufacturers, distributors, retailers and wholesalers revamp warehousing operations through efficient sustainable product-handling solutions.

Stoecklin’s green automation and robotic solutions combine intelligent software with automated storage and retrieval systems, pallet conveyor systems, shuttles and more to help companies efficiently move products and preserve the environment through reduced waste and less emissions. And, with continuous routine maintenance, Stoecklin ensures its customers' operations are running smoothly and in accordance with ESG targets.

“In this new generation of technology, we plan to continue to focus on providing automated solutions that not only meet today’s needs, but needs for the unprecedented future. Our vision is to become the champions of automation, and I believe that our end-to-end, intelligent solutions are capable of achieving this,” Frefel said.

As a natural scientist, engineer with a Master of Business Administration, and CEO, Frefel's sustainability efforts will involve reducing environmental impacts in product development, production, building infrastructure and internal sustainability management to achieve a significant reduction in overall CO2 footprints.

