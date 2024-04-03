The Food Production Solutions Association announced that it has hired Matthew R. Ott as its new president and CEO. This announcement was made by Brian Perkins, FPSA chair and president of Provisur Technologies Inc., during the association’s Executive Exchange & Conference held in Indian Wells, Calif.

Perkins said, “The Boards of both FPSA and the FPSA Foundation proudly welcome Matt to lead the Food Production Solutions Association. As we rebrand and refocus our organization, Matt is the right leader at the right time. His vast association experience within the food and logistics industries will provide us with great insights on how we can continue to improve our service offerings to companies across the world.”

Ott joins FPSA following successful leadership posts at the Global Cold Chain Alliance, the National Grocers Association and a variety of other organizations.

“It is a true honor to be chosen to lead such a venerable association with a long history of serving its members in the vital food production industry,” said Ott. “Starting my tenure in conjunction with the launch of the new name and brand is truly exciting. I look forward to working with the staff and members on developing a new member value proposition and strategic plan that resonates with all companies engaged in food production, as well as the customers that they serve.”

As part of this leadership change, David Seckman has transitioned over to the Food Industry Technician (FIT) program, where he will serve as its executive director.

“This transition is a tremendous opportunity for both FPSA and FIT, one of the Association’s most popular and critical programs,” said Ott. “With this transition, David will now focus strictly on growing the FIT Program beyond its current campus and offerings to better satisfy the urgent demand for qualified service technicians both among food manufacturers and OEMs.”

Source: Food Production Solutions Association