After 40 years with Stavis Seafoods, Mary Fleming will be stepping down as CFO of the company as of June 28, 2024, to pursue other interests.

Fleming's career at Stavis began in 1984 in the accounting office. She started at the bottom of the ladder and worked her way up learning multiple tasks in the importing, accounting and sales departments. After getting her Master of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, Fleming returned to Stavis in 1988 to manage the accounting office. In 1993, she took over as sales manager and remained in that position until late 2002. She was then promoted to the newly created position of CFO, where she has served for the past 22 years.

Stepping in for Fleming is Mark Emmith, a seasoned financial executive with over two decades of CFO experience across diverse industries, including manufacturing, insurance and food & beverage. Emmith's career exemplifies a commitment to excellence in accounting, finance management and operations. His proficiency in mergers and acquisitions, due diligence and his track record of achieving short and long-term benchmarks position him as a valuable addition to Stavis Seafoods.

Emmith's credentials include a Bachelor of Science in business and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in taxation from Southern New Hampshire University. His leadership emphasizes staff mentoring, fostering professional growth and cultivating cohesive teams.

Stavis Seafoods expresses profound gratitude to Mary Fleming for her decades of service, dedication and contributions. The company extends its best wishes to Fleming as she embarks on her next chapter.

Source: Stavis Seafoods