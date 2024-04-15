USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation announce the completion of a funded research project by researchers at University of Georgia that evaluated slow versus fast growth rate regimen and its relation to animal welfare. The research was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Wayne-Sanderson Farms. The research is part of USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program encompassing all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project #719: Longitudinal Assessment of Skeletal and Cardiac Structures in Broilers Reared Under Slow Versus Fast Growth Rate Regimen and Its Relation to Manifestation of Lameness, Ascites and Woody Breast Condition — Dr. Prafulla Regmi, Department of Poultry Science, University of Georgia.

Regmi, assistant professor at the University of Georgia, and other colleagues conducted a study of the longitudinal assessment of skeletal and cardiac structures in broilers reared under slow versus fast growth rate regimen and its relation to manifestation of lameness, ascites and woody breast condition. The goal of the study was to identify physical and physiological markers associated with welfare issues in broilers grown at different rates. Findings suggest that growth restriction can improve welfare outcomes of broilers. However, the extent of restriction does not necessarily have to be below 50 g/d as recommended by some third-party organizations. Furthermore, reducing growth rate does not increase breaking strength of the bones.

For information about this research, contact Dr. Denise Heard. Information on other USPOULTRY research is available on the USPOULTRY website.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association