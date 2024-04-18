THEO's Plant-Based recently debuted its latest vegetable snack, Sweet Potato Jerky, at Natural Products Expo West.

Sweet Potato Jerky, crafted by Theo's, offers a nutritious twist on eating sweet potatoes. The product is available in four flavors — Garlic Herb, Maple Dijon, Miso Nori and Korean BBQ. Each recipe is prepared with chef and co-founder Theo Mourad, who applies his culinary background at the two Michelin Star Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

"We're super excited to introduce Sweet Potato Jerky at Expo this year," said Mourad. "Our mission at Theo's is to make it easier than ever for people to eat more organic veggies, and with Sweet Potato Jerky, we're making a delicious and convenient way to do just that."

Each bag of Sweet Potato Jerky contains two servings of sweet potatoes and features 7 grams of fiber, along with essential nutrients like iron and potassium.

In addition to its commitment to providing nutritious snacks, Theo's Plant-Based is dedicated to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Theo's sources its vegetables from regenerative and organic farms that support soil health and biodiversity. All of Theo's products are USDA Organic and upcycled, utilizing the peel and skin of the vegetable to reduce food waste. To date, Theo's has saved over 20,000 pounds of vegetables from going to waste. Theo's is also proud to be a member of 1% For The Planet, pledging to donate 1% of sales to local food NGOs in the Midwest that are increasing access to fruits and vegetables.

Theo's Sweet Potato Jerky will be available nationally at Sprouts Farmers Market starting in May, where it will be featured on their Innovation Set alongside other new-to-market products, followed by The Fresh Market in July. Theo's Plant-Based started with its Beet Jerky line that launched in select Whole Foods Market stores in 2023, featuring flavors like Ginger Teriyaki, Salt & Pepper and Savory BBQ. The brand expanded its Beet Jerky offerings with the introduction of a fourth flavor, Spicy Sriracha, at Expo West this year.

