The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has selected 76 meat processing facilities to receive grants from the Independent Processor Assistance Program (IPAP) to support the growth of meat processing in Nebraska. In total, more than $5.1 million will be awarded from a portion of Nebraska’s share of American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to support projects designed to improve and/or expand Nebraska’s meat processing capabilities.

“When meat processing facilities increase capacity, that can lead to increases in product development and marketing opportunities, which are good for Nebraska’s economy,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “Increased capacity adds value to Nebraska’s meat products today and strengthens the meat processing industry for tomorrow. We’re pleased to be able to use this funding to invest in Nebraska communities with a passion for meat processing.”

Of the 76 meat processing facilities to receive IPAP grants, 26 are receiving these grant funds for the first time. NDA awarded approximately $4.7 million of grants in the first round of IPAP funding in September 2022. The 50 remaining awardees received funding in the first round and are receiving additional funding now.

The meat processors who received the grant money had to meet certain criteria, which included: being an existing meat processor facilitating improvements, enhancements or expansions to increase harvest capacity and/or product throughput; operating as either a USDA-FSIS facility or a federally regulated custom-exempt slaughter and processing facility; being domiciled in the state of Nebraska and registered in good standing with the secretary of state to conduct business in Nebraska; existing sales revenue of less than $2.5 million; and employing fewer than 25 people.

Source: Nebraska Department of Agriculture