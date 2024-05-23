After a rigorous selection process, the state of Oregon has made a substantial investment in the meat processing sector. A total of 14 Oregon-based meat processing businesses have been awarded funding from the $8.6 million allocated by the Oregon Legislature and distributed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture. This strategic investment is set to significantly enhance the meat processing capacity across the state, with particular focus on benefiting Oregon-raised livestock.

ODA Director Lisa Charpilloz Hanson said, “I want to thank all the applicants and the legislature for making this opportunity a reality. This is the second major investment the state is making in meat processing in Oregon. Our beef industry is [a] significant contributor to the national livestock supply chain, but much of the economic opportunity is lost because the processing is out of the state. The grant program is a strategic move to address limitations in the processing sector. Its aim is to retain value, create jobs, and improve the availability of services for our ranchers and local communities, therby strengthening the local food system.”

ODA received 43 grant applications requesting $27 million in grant funds toward $82.6 million in projects that add, upgrade or expand processing facilities around the state.

The 14 awardees of the grant are spread across the state, ensuring a wide geographical impact. These businesses will either fall under federal inspection or come under the new state inspection program. They will handle a variety of livestock species. ODA projects that the collective enhancements in meat processing will lead to an additional 3.5 million pounds of locally sourced meat being accessible to communities throughout Oregon annually. This increase in availability is expected to have a positive impact on the local communities, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality, locally sourced meat.

Grant awardees:

Big Horn Meat (H&K Meats) Jefferson, Ore. $697,500

Buermann’s Ranch Meats Burns, Ore. $697,500

Central Oregon Custom Meats Redmond, Ore. $619,522.15

Century Oak Packing Mt. Angel, Ore. $439,131.06

Diamond S Meat Klamath Falls, Ore. $638,148.33

Follett’s Meat Hermiston, Ore. $697,500

Hines Meat La Grande, Ore. $697,500

Lake County Meat Lakeview, Ore. $697,500

McClendon’s Old Fashioned Meats Roseburg, Ore. $692,474.28

Meating Place Hillsboro, Ore. $697,500

Montgomery’s Meats Central Point, Ore. $538,954.53)

Revel Meat Co. Canby, Ore. $695,907.20

Russell’s Custom Meats & Deli Canyon City, Ore. $697,500



The Oregon Meat Processing Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant was available to meat processing businesses operating under U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection or planning to come under the new Oregon State Meat Inspection Program.

In 2020 the Oregon Legislature allocated funding to ODA to start an Oregon State Meat Inspection Program. The program began inspecting its first licensee in July 2022.

For more information about the Oregon State Meat Inspection Program, visit ODA’s Oregon Meat Initiative web page.

Source: Oregon Department of Agriculture