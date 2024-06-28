The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing that 38 meat processors will receive grants through the 2024 Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program. Now in its third year, this program aims to grow Wisconsin's meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state's livestock industry.

“When it comes to our meat products, folks know they can trust the quality because Wisconsin's meats are processed by some of the best workers in the world," said Gov. Evers. “Over the past five years, we've worked hard to make sure our meat processors have additional investments and resources to help support their success. Through the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grants we're announcing today, I'm proud that we're going to keep building upon our work and progress to bolster our meat and poultry industry for future generations."

Thanks to the governor and legislature, a total of $1.8 million was available for this year's meat processor grants, with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients were selected through a competitive review process and are required to provide a match of 100% of the grant amount. These grants are available through the 2023–2025 biennial state budget. As part of the biennial budget, an additional $200,000 in grants will be available in 2025.

DATCP received 70 applications totaling $3 million in grant requests. The 38 grant recipients and their planned projects include:

Almena Meat Co. Inc., Almena — Replace and expand finished product freezer and bone cooler.

Beck's Meats Inc., Kaukauna — Make improvements to packaging efficiency.

Bloomington Meats II LLC, Bloomington — Replace and upgrade harvest floor hoists.

Butcher Block 66 LLC, Stevens Point — Fund purchase of a mixer-grinder and vacuum stuffer.

Carl Buddig and Co., Sheboygan — Provide infrastructure for automated bagger and scale project.

Crescent Meats LLC, Cadott — Increase harvest capacity plan.

Eagle's Peak Processing, Mondovi — Update freezer and smoker.

Ebert Meats LLC (DBA Salmon's Meat Products), Luxemburg — Fund purchase of a patty and poly clip machine.

Farm Market at SCF LLC, Bloomer — Expand harvest facility and fund purchase of sausage making and smoking equipment.

Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly, Slinger — Invest in purchase of a sausage facility wrapper.

Geiss Meat Service LLC, Merrill — Fund purchase of mixer/grinder with metal detector and aging cooler.

Green Bay Dressed Beef LLC, Green Bay — Purchase and install new equipment for harvest area.

Jacobson's Market LLC, Chippewa Falls — Complete expansion of smokehouse.

K & T Meat Processing LLC, Sheldon — Invest in cooler expansion and storefront remodel.

Kelly's Pot Pies LLC, East Troy — Complete building expansion and cooler installation.

Kettle Range Meat Co. LLC, Milwaukee — Complete addition to smokehouse.

Lodi Sausage Co., Lodi — Fund purchase of a carcass cooler.

Louie's Finer Meats Inc., Cumberland — Complete renovation of smokehouse.

Malterer Meats, Fox Iron Ridge — Fund purchase of a bowl chopper.

Maple Leaf Meats LLC DBA Bushy's Meat Market, Independence — Invest in the purchase of rollstock packaging.

Maplewood Packing Inc., Green Bay — Make enhancements to cooked sausage cutting and burger forming throughput.

The Meat Schoppe, Lancaster — Provide infrastructure for the creation of Passion for Pork online store.

Northern Trails Meats LLC, Watertown — Invest in purchase of an automatic feed grinder and automatic mixer/grinder.

NSB Slaughter Division LLC, Conrath — Fund improvements to harvest floor flow and data management.

Old Germantown LLC, Germantown — Fund purchase of vacuum stuffer and walk-in cooler.

Ole's Up North Sausage Co. LLC Processing LLC, Ashland — Invest in upgrades, training and equipment, including purchase of a vacuum sealer and mobile food cart.

Salchert's Market Inc., St. Cloud — Provide infrastructure to address packaging and cold storage bottlenecks.

Sheboygan Pasty Co. Inc., Sheboygan — Implement packaging line upgrade to improve efficiency.

Silver Creek Specialty Meats Inc., Oshkosh — Fund purchase and installation of clipping equipment.

St. Joe's Country Market, La Crosse — Provide infrastructure for processing efficiency project.

MB East LLC (DBA Haen Meats), Kaukauna — Invest in purchase of link cutter and bulker.

University of Wisconsin-River Falls, River Falls — Make investments to increase harvest and processing capacity.

Weber's Processing Plant Inc., Cuba City — Invest in repair, update and expansion of freezer.

Wenzel's Farm LLC, Marshfield — Fund purchase of a snack stick cutter.

Wilson Farm Meats, Elkhorn — Complete Phase I of processing expansion.

Wisconsin River Brands, Inc. (DBA Wisconsin River Meats), Mauston — Complete construction of harvest floor.

Witt's Sausage Haus LLC, Shawano — Invest in food sealer, repair sausage mixer and get new sinks/faucets.

Xiong Livestock LLC, Eau Claire — Fund implementation of on-site livestock and butchering services.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection