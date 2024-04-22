Fortifi Food Processing Solutions appoints Victor Nieto as executive vice president of lean transformation & growth, effective May 1, 2024.

Reporting directly to Massimo Bizzi, CEO of Fortifi, Nieto will lead lean implementation and continuous improvement. He also will guide the development of the Fortifi business operating system, which aims to make Fortifi the premier aggregator in an otherwise fragmented industry. His guidance will standardize Fortifi's operational roadmap, quality management and KPI development.

Victor Nieto, Fortifi executive vice president of lean transformation & growth. Courtesy Fortifi Food Processing Solutions.

"The breadth of Victor's expertise in logistics, operations, procurement, acquisitions, and Lean and Continuous Improvement initiatives makes him a focal asset on our team," said Bizzi. "With his exceptional track record of success in maximizing product and customer-experience quality, he brings a big-picture viewpoint that matches Fortifi's emphasis on sustained global success."

Nieto most recently spent three years in executive positions of increasing responsibility for supply chain, product quality and operations at Switzerland-based Sonova Holding AG, a manufacturer of hearing instruments. He previously served for more than six years as a global supply chain executive at life sciences and diagnostics innovator Danaher Corp., including the Envista Holdings Corp. spun off from Danaher. Nieto began his career with 22 years in 10 roles at food giant Kellogg Co.'s international operations in Ireland, the U.S. and Mexico.

"Fortifi is uniquely positioned to revolutionize food technology and redefine efficiency in food processing," Nieto said. "I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to Fortifi's expanding global operations."

Nieto earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and food processing from Tecnológico de Monterrey and holds certifications in quality system regulation and Kaizen problem solving. He is based at Fortifi’s global headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas.

Source: Fortifi Food Processing Solutions