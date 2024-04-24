Pollo Campero's parent company, CMI Foods, opened its 100th fast-casual restaurant in the United States on April 10 as part of its $190 million commitment to growing the brand, part of CMI's larger $1.8 billion investment plan.

The 100th location opening represents CMI's vision to bring Pollo Campero, which has a cult-like following in Latin America, to new customers in communities across the nation.

"Each step forward in our growth plan helps to realize the dream of our founders and is the result of the passion for the brand that we all share," said CMI Foods Chairman Juan Jose Gutierrez. "Pollo Campero's expansion in new communities across the U.S. reflects our larger commitment to creating opportunities that change lives and delivering exceptional flavors to families across the globe."

The 100th U.S. Pollo Campero opened in Miami Gardens, Fla., but the brand's story began in 1971 as a family-owned restaurant in Guatemala. Its first U.S. location opened in 2002, and the brand has maintained steady and deliberate growth ever since, bringing the flavors of Central America to millions. With a strategic vision for expansion, Pollo Campero plans to open at least 25 new U.S. restaurants by the end of 2024. The brand also plans to grow its U.S. footprint to 250 locations by 2028 to fuel rising consumer demand.

"This is just the beginning – if we can do 100, we can open 1,000," said Campero USA Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Luis Javier Rodas. "It's an exciting time for the brand as we continue to grow our fan base and spread the passion that so many people in Latin America have for our unique flavors in the competitive U.S. market."

Much of the $1.8 billion CMI investment will go toward its expansion in Central America, growing its CMI Foods division, which includes packaged goods and meat production operations, and technology and sustainability projects. The investment also highlights the company's positive economic impact. It is expected to create more than 40,000 direct jobs globally.

There are nearly 400 Pollo Campero locations worldwide in countries that include El Salvador, Honduras, Spain, Belize, Brazil, Italy and more. CMI will soon open its 150th Pollo Campero restaurant in Guatemala.

Source: Pollo Campero