Impossible Foods is bringing its fan-favorite Impossible Chicken From Plants to select Whole Foods Market locations in the US, expanding consumer access to delicious, nutrient-dense meat from plants that’s better for the planet.

Starting May 2024, Whole Foods Market shoppers can enjoy the No. 1 chicken-from-plants product in the US, Impossible Chicken Nuggets, which are described as tasting as good or better than animal chicken nuggets in a consumer taste test. Impossible Chicken Nuggets will be joined in the freezer aisle by Impossible Chicken Patties –– preferred by 61% of consumers over a leading animal chicken patty –– as well as both of their spicy counterparts.

Impossible Chicken Nuggets and Chicken Patties offer high-quality protein and fiber in each golden, savory serving, and are nutritionally competitive with their animal counterparts with no cholesterol, up to 35% less total fat and up to 60% less saturated fat. Impossible Chicken is also responsible for approximately 44% less water consumption, 49% less land usage and 36% less greenhouse gas emissions than animal chicken.

“Launching in Whole Foods Market is a proud moment that’s been a long time coming. Impossible Chicken will now be broadly available and distributed in retail across America – we can’t emphasize enough the impact this will have on the consumer, the category and the planet,” said Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods. “We’re already available in tens of thousands of retail stores across the country, and working with Whole Foods Market allows us to reach even more shoppers. They’re more conscious about their wellbeing and the environment, and are seeking delicious, nutritious food options that match their lifestyle. We look forward to Impossible Chicken being added to their weekly grocery lists.”

Whole Foods Market is widely recognized for helping bring organic and natural food products into the mainstream. Now, the leading natural foods purveyor is further expanding accessibility to plant-based products with Impossible’s best-selling chicken from plants.

“We're thrilled to announce the arrival of Impossible Chicken From Plants at Whole Foods Market,” said Christopher Manca, principal category merchant at Whole Foods Market. “This exciting addition reflects our commitment to providing diverse, flavorful options for plant-based eaters, making it even easier to enjoy delicious meals that align with our customer’s dietary preferences.”

The announcement comes as Impossible Foods continues its streak as the fastest growing major meat from plants brand in US retail, outpacing the growth rate of the rest of the US plant-based meat category in both dollar sales and unit sales across its expansive network of more than 30,000 retail locations. In March 2024, the company revealed it would be leveraging this position of strength to evolve its overall brand identity to be more welcoming and approachable to flexitarians and meat-eating consumers, as it seeks to further grow awareness and household penetration for itself and the broader plant-based category.

Shoppers across the US can expect to see Impossible Chicken in its new, bold red packaging in the freezer aisle of select Whole Foods Market locations over the coming weeks.

Source: Impossible Foods