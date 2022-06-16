United Airlines is adding two new Impossible Foods menu items on select flights and in certain airport lounges, as part of the carrier's new push to add more plant-based options to its food offerings.

As part of a new collaboration between United and Impossible Foods, the United-exclusive Impossible Meatball Bowl is now available to first class customers on all domestic flights more than 800 miles in the continental U.S. The Impossible Sausage is available in Polaris lounges in Chicago, Los Angeles, Newark, and San Francisco.

The collaboration comes as more than half of U.S. consumers are increasing their plant-based food consumption and sales of plant-based meat continue to climb, according to a recent Nielsen report.

"We want our food offerings to evolve and change along with people's preferences—we're proud to work with Impossible Foods and think our customers are really going to love these new options," said Aaron McMillan, United managing director of hospitality and planning. "To many travelers, the quality of food choices at the airport and in the sky are a really important part of the customer experience, so we're invested in making sure our menu items exceed their expectations. This is the first of many updates we look forward to sharing in the months ahead."

The Impossible Meatball Bowl features three Impossible Meatballs Made From Plants and broccolini served on a bed of couscous and topped with an herb-infused tomato sauce. Impossible Meatballs are made with a custom mix of Impossible Beef Made From Plants and Impossible Sausage, seasoned with a savory homestyle spice blend. Additionally, during breakfast at Chicago O'Hare, Los Angeles, Newark, and San Francisco Polaris lounges, United will offer ground Impossible Sausage as an optional omelet ingredient and Impossible Sausage breakfast patties in the buffet.

Starting this week, customers in eligible markets can pre-order the Impossible Meatball Bowl through United.com or the United mobile app. For more information on United culinary offerings, visit United.com.

Source: United Airlines