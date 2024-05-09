The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef held its 2024 General Assembly Meeting in St. Louis from April 30-May 2, 2024. A key outcome of the meeting was the election of new officers and board of directors, bringing in new leadership for the USRSB.

“I am looking forward to working with this group," said Mike Williams, 2024-2025 USRSB chair. “The Roundtable has a lot of work ahead of it, and I am eager to see what we accomplish in the upcoming year.”

The newly elected officers, each serving one-year terms:

Chair: Mike Williams, California Cattlemen’s Association.

Chair-elect: Nancy Labbe, The Nature Conservancy.

Secretary/Treasurer: Scott Anderson, CRI Feeders.

Immediate Past Chair: Chad Ellis, Partnership of Rangeland Trusts.

In addition to the officers, the USRSB welcomed new member organizations and delegates to its 2024 board of directors, ensuring broad representation across the industry:

Allied Industry (Term: April 2024–2026) Primary: Myriah Johnson, Farm Credit Services of America. Appointed: Jessica Gilreath, Elanco Animal Health.

Packer/Processor (Term: April 2024–2026) Primary: Paula Alexander, Tyson Foods. Appointed: PJ Newcomb, Golden State Foods.

Retail/Food Service (Term: April 2024–2026) Primary: Belinda Richardson, McDonald’s. Appointed: Michelle Zackin, Walmart.

Civil Society (Term: April 2024–2026) Primary: Nancy Labbe, The Nature Conservancy. Appointed: Rob Manes, The Nature Conservancy.



These newly elected leaders will play a pivotal role in driving organizational goals progress and promoting continuous improvement throughout the beef value chain.

Standing board of directors:

Allied industry (Term: April 2023–2025) Primary: Tim Hardman, Fulton Marketing Group. Appointed: Lance Zimmerman, Rabobank North America.

Packer/processor (Term: April 2023–2025) Primary: Brooke Davis, Lopez Foods. Appointed: Rob Cannell, National Beef.

Producer (Term: April 2022–2025) Primary: Mike Williams, California Cattlemen’s Association. Appointed: Gene Lollis, Florida Cattlemen’s Association.

Producer (Term: April 2023–2025) Clayton Huseman, Kansas Livestock Association. Tom McDonald, Texas Cattle Feeders Association.

Retail/food service (Term: April 2023–2025) Primary: Bruce Davis, Sysco. Appointed: Jessica Willingham, Sysco.

Civil society (Term: April 2023–2025) Primary: Hugh Aljoe, Noble Research Institute. Appointed: Jeff Goodwin, Texas A&M Center for Grazinglands and Ranch Management.



Source: U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef