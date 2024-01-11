Meat snack brand Chomps is announcing the addition of Paul Kenny to its board of directors. Kenny joining the board comes at a pivotal time for the brand, which experienced significant growth over the last year, resulting in availability in more than 20,000 retail doors. Kenny's sales and marketing expertise will support Chomps' continued growth.

Kenny brings more than 30 years of experience leading both domestic and international sales and marketing teams with premier global consumer products companies including Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Nabisco Foods, Playtex Products, Combe Inc. and Kind Snacks. Most recently, he served as chief commercial officer at Yasso. Kenny is a results-driven, visionary leader with a track record of driving commercial growth and shareholder value through strategic thought leadership, strong customer relationships and operational excellence.

"At Chomps, we value team members who never stop wanting to learn," said Chomps Co-founder and CEO, Pete Maldonado. "We are always promoting mentorship at every level of the company, and Paul joining gives the Sales function and the executive team access to someone with a wide range of strategic revenue generation experience."

As the Chomps brand evolves and gains maturity, it consistently incorporates new channels and customers, introducing both complexity and opportunities. Kenny will help guide Chomps through these expanded opportunities.

"Joining Chomps' Board of Directors is an exciting opportunity to work with one of the fastest growing snacking brands in the country and I look forward to adding my passion and experience to the organization," said Kenny.

Source: Chomps