Case Farms, a local poultry farming and processing group, achieved a new safety milestone on April 29 after their Morganton, N.C., processing facility reached one million man-hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable lost-time accident.

"Achieving this benchmark is a direct reflection of the employees and supervisors along with the culture here at Case Farms. Together, we will all move in the direction of Case Farms’ commitment to both safety, and a premium product,” said Derrick Caldwell, day shift safety supervisor of the Morganton facility.

“Every member should take pride in this achievement, as our goal is for everyone to return home safely each day. Safety is a priority, and this achievement exemplifies that. I look forward to continuing our safety achievements, as I ensure each devoted and committed member of the Complex will do so as well. I thank everyone who helped attain this goal, and I am looking forward to continuing to move the needle forward in the safety arena constantly. It is a privilege to be a small part of the team that makes this happen,” said Tyler Foster, night shift safety supervisor of the Morganton facility.

An OHSA recordable lost-time accident occurs when an employee receives an injury where a doctor has determined that the person cannot come to work until fully recovered. Typically, it takes about five to six months for a facility of this size to reach one million man-hours without a lost-time accident.

In addition to efforts made by employees, Case Farms implements a companywide worker safety program comprised of core elements that are essential to achieving and maintaining a strong safety and health program.

Source: Case Farms