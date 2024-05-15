PSSI, a food safety and contract sanitation provider, announces the recipients of the 2024 PSSI Scholarship Program. Fifteen individuals, including employees and dependents of employees from across the United States and Canada, have been selected to receive this award. Each recipient will be granted a one-time $4,000 scholarship to support their pursuit of higher education.

Among this year’s winners are Travis Blevins of Grayson, Ky., Kelsey Mick of Shullsburg, Wisc., Mark Johanson of Kingwood, Texas, Elly Stevens of Troy, Ala., Marianna Garcia of Arcadia, Wisc., Journey Mica of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Julia Howes of Dubuque, Iowa, Natalia Gutierrez of Spring, Texas, Ariana Bell of Clinton, N.C., Jeanne-Trishcia Mangalindan of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Paola Gutierrez of Spring, Texas, Jack Sellers of Roswell, Ga,, Jesse Vesperman of Platteville, Wisc., and Lucas Pagan of Margate, Fla.

Tim Mulhere, CEO of PSSI, said, “This annual scholarship initiative not only empowers individuals to realize their full potential but also fosters a culture of continuous learning and development ... We take pride in supporting education for our team members and their children, as well as their commitment to making a meaningful impact on their schools and communities.”

Recipients were chosen based on a comprehensive evaluation process, considering academic achievements, leadership qualities, participation in school and community activities, educational and career aspirations, and external recommendations.

“With this scholarship, a range of opportunities opens up for me to achieve success and grow as a professional,” said Natalia Gutierrez, PSSI Scholarship recipient. “This opportunity PSSI has given me inspires me to work harder to become the best version of myself and to make a valuable contribution to this Nation.”

Source: PSSI