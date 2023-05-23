PSSI, a food safety and contract sanitation provider, has announced the 2023 recipients of their annual scholarship program. The 15 winners are comprised of PSSI employees and dependents of employees from across the U.S. and Canada. Each degree-seeking recipient will receive a one-time $4,000 scholarship to help advance their education.

This year’s winners include:

Kiara Juarez Parra of Marshalltown, Iowa

Robert Howes of Dubuque, Iowa

Hayden Roark of Roswell, GA

Noraivette Atrisco of Guntersville, Ala.

Trinity Williams of Atlanta, GA

Samatha Wallace of Stroudsburg, Penn.

Rachael Coba of Dubuque, Iowa

Cora Vesperman of Platteville, WI

Christian Berry of Center, Texas

Jadelyn Velasquez of Tar Heels, N.C.

Sarah Heuman of Sedalia, MO

Evan moody of North Little Rock, AR

Litzy Huertas of Riviera Beach, Fla.

Caitlyn Seto of Highriver, AB

Cody Houtakker of Cuba City, WI

“Investing in our team members and their families through this annual scholarship program not only helps our people reach their full potential, it also fosters a culture of learning and growth,” said Tim Mulhere, PSSI CEO. “We are proud to support the educational aspirations of our team members and their children as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities.”

Scholarship recipients were selected based on academics, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, educational and career goals, and outside recommendations.

PSSI is a provider of food safety solutions offering a unified, total protection approach comprised of contract sanitation services, chemical innovations, pest prevention and intervention solutions for food processing facilities, supporting more than 725 partner plants every day. Its team of more than 16,500 skilled food sanitors, microbiologists, technical experts, engineers and safety specialists are committed to protecting people and brands by keeping USDA, FDA and CFIA processing facilities clean, safe and audit-ready. The PSSI team works hand-in-hand with every partner to develop customized, comprehensive programs for smarter and more efficient employee and food safety.

