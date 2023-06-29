The PMMI Foundation, the charitable foundation of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, awarded nearly $200,000 in educational scholarships to students pursuing careers in the packaging and processing industry.

"The PMMI Foundation scholarships embody our commitment to fostering the future of our industry, and we take immense pride in paving the way for aspiring industry leaders to excel,” says Kate Fiorianti, PMMI director of workforce development. “These scholarships not only recognize the dedication and passion of the recipients but also showcase the unwavering commitment from PMMI to foster excellence in our industry.”

Each year, the PMMI Foundation provides academic scholarships to students studying packaging, food processing, engineering, and mechatronics. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry.

This year's scholarship recipients represent a diverse group of talented individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and potential in their respective fields of study. Among the scholarships awarded are:

PMMI Member Family Scholarship: $75,000 awarded. This scholarship supports immediate family members of PMMI member company employees who are interested in packaging and processing as a career choice. Fifteen outstanding applicants were selected to receive $5,000 scholarships annually. The recipients of the Member Family Scholarships for this year are:

Michael Beske-Somers, University of Vermont, Mechanical Engineering

Gavin Franz, Michigan State University, Electrical Engineering

Ian Hohn, Colorado State University, Computer Engineering

Trenton Hohn, University of Iowa, Chemical Engineering

Riley Hoskins, University of South Carolina - Darla Moore School of Business, Business

Aryeh Levy, Tulane University, A.B Freeman School of Business

Norah Malloy, Saint Catherine University

Sam Manak, University of Wisconsin Whitewater, Business

Chad Rexon, Rowan University - College of Business, Marketing

Ben Robson, University of Wisconsin Parkside, Business

Christian Short, Florida Polytechnic University, Mechanical Engineering

Jocelyn Sioui, The Pennsylvania State University, Finance

Robert Wall, Purdue University, Mechanical Engineering

Alexandria Wall, Purdue University, Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Wolfe, Shippensburg University, Accounting/Finance

PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis, and Art Schaefer: $32,000 awarded. Established to honor these industry leaders, this scholarship provides financial assistance to students attending two-year North American colleges. Each recipient received a $4,000 scholarship. Recipients of PMMI Memorial Scholarships are:

Ricardo Carranza, Gateway Technical College, CNC Programming

Jeffrey Gandy, Hennepin Technical College, Robotics Engineering

Austin Holderness, Hennepin Technical College, Mechatronics A.A.S

Steven Jones, Metropolitan State University, Computer Science

Karan Karadennavar, Rochester Institute of Technology, Print and Graphic Media

Alexander Kong, Hennepin Technical College, Automation Robotics Engineering Technology

Benjamin Pedersen, Hennepin Technical College, Automation Robotics and Engineering Technology

Thomas Wells, Dunwoody College of Technology, Automation and Controls Engineering Technology

PACK EXPO Scholarship: $30,000 awarded. This scholarship is the beneficiary of PMMI’s PACK gives BACK™ events at PACK EXPO International and PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Each year, six $5,000 scholarships are awarded to students attending a North American college or university. The recipients of the PACK Expo Scholarships this year are:

Haleigh Gartner, Clemson University, Packaging Science

Julianne Hom, California Polytechnic State University, Packaging Value Chain

Marissa Rupert, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Automation and Engineering: Mechatronics

Caden Sand, Alexandria Technical and Community College, Mechatronics

Jeffrey Santos, Hennepin Technical College, Automation and Robotics Engineering Technology

Sierra Seton, Toronto Metropolitan University, Graphic Communications Management

Electrical Engineering Scholarship: $5,000 awarded. This scholarship, awarded to one student attending a North American four-year college or university with a focus on electrical engineering, goes to Gavin Boomsma from Michigan State University.

Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) Scholarship: $5,000 awarded. The PPWLN scholarship aims to support women's careers in the packaging and processing industry. This year's recipient is Molly Coonfield from Montana State University, studying Mechanical Engineering.

Mechanical Engineer Scholarship: $5,000 awarded. Nathan Gessler from Colorado Mesa University, pursuing Mechanical Engineering.

Processing Scholarship: $5,000 awarded: Supriya Korade, a student at the Illinois Institute of Technology studying Food Process Engineering.

Chuck Yuska Scholarship: $5,000 awarded. The Chuck Yuska Scholarship, named in honor of PMMI's former President & CEO of 28 years, is awarded to a student representing innovation in the packaging industry. This year's recipient is Lexi McFarlane from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, who is studying Packaging Value Chain.

The PMMI Foundation extends its warmest congratulations to all the scholarship recipients and wishes them continued success in their academic and professional endeavors. These scholarships serve as a testament to the association’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and fostering excellence in the packaging and processing field. For more information about the PMMI Foundation and its scholarship programs, visit pmmifoundation.org/scholarships.

