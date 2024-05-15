Perdue is expanding its Short Cuts product line with the introduction of Perdue Short Cuts Hickory Smoked Chicken Breast Strips and Perdue Short Cuts Shredded Roasted White Meat Chicken. The new offerings tap into trending flavors and preparation techniques that bring simplicity to dinnertime without skimping on flavor.
- Perdue Short Cuts Hickory Smoked Chicken Breast Strips are marinated in herbs and spices that give it a genuine smokehouse flavor.
- Perdue Short Cuts Shredded Roasted White Meat Chicken features oven-roasted boneless, skinless chicken breasts with no artificial flavors or preservatives.
Source: Perdue
