Leaders of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Confederación Nacional de Organizaciones Ganaderas and Canadian Cattle Association have signed a joint statement to continue advocating for greater oversight of emerging lab-grown proteins, protecting cattle from animal diseases and promoting the sustainability of the cattle industry. This action builds on the recent statement signing with Cattle Australia and furthers the international partnerships between cattle producers.

“The signing of this joint statement is an important step that unites cattle producers across North America and around the world to promote and protect efficient cattle production,” said NCBA President and Wyoming rancher Mark Eisele.

Following the joint statement signing, NCBA, CNOG and CCA also signed a letter addressed to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Secretaria de Economía Raquel Buenrostro Sanchez and Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng, urging the U.S., Mexican and Canadian governments to re-engage in opening markets for beef exports and provide stronger science-based oversight of beef imports. Unfortunately, the three governments have expanded market access for beef imports while providing little opportunities for beef exports. If this continues, it will place North American cattle producers at a competitive disadvantage to other beef producers, including South America.

“I am also pleased that American, Mexican, and Canadian cattle producers are standing together to hold our trade partners accountable. For the United States, we have significant concerns that Brazil continues to have access to the U.S. market even though they have a repeated history of failing to disclose animal health concerns, including cases of atypical BSE,” Eisele said. “We continue urging our respective governments to protect the beef supply by blocking Brazilian imports. We are pleased to be partners on these issues and act as the voice of cattle farmers and ranchers to our respective governments.”

NCBA has previously raised concerns with Brazil’s access to the American market due to the country’s failure to report cases of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy in a timely manner to the World Organization for Animal Health These atypical cases occur spontaneously, but countries are required to report any cases within 24 hours to WOAH. The United States has upheld the 24 hour requirement continuously, but Brazil has often delayed reporting cases from anywhere between 35 days and nearly two years. That lack of transparency increases the risk to food safety and makes Brazil an disreputable trading partner.

The letter and joint statement were signed at the CNOG 2024 convention in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, by the NCBA president, CNOG President Sr. Homero García de la Llata and CCA President Nathan Phinney.

The statement is available to view here.

The letter to U.S., Mexican and Canadian trade officials is available to view here.

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association