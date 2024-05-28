The food industry is facing massive challenges, such as population growth, climate change and increased regulations. On top of this, the food production value chain is highly inefficient.

To help food producers tackle these challenges, Munters is building a comprehensive portfolio of IoT, sensors and controllers. Last year, InoBram was acquired, and the year before, investments were made in BarnTools and FarmSee. The investment in AgriWebb is a further commitment to support a more responsible and efficient food production value chain.

“AgriWebb’s cloud-based solution for livestock management complements our portfolio of digital solutions well,” says Pia Brantgärde Linder, President of business area FoodTech at Munters. ”It supports our vision to monitor and optimize the entire value chain to improve sustainability and animal welfare.”

AgriWebb gives meat packers and retailers alike access to critical data for reducing emissions in the supply chain. The software provides features such as farm mapping, grazing management, and inventory tracking. It can even be used by aqua farming and greenhouses, positioning it as a compressive solution for many segments.

Australian AgriWebb currently manages over 23 million head of livestock across more than 150 million acres in 18 countries, mainly in Australia, UK, United States and Brazil.

Source: Munters