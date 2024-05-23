The Wendy's Co. is announcing the appointment of Abigail Pringle to the newly created role of president, U.S., and E.J. Wunsch to president, international, effective June 17, 2024.

Pringle has served as president, international, and chief development officer since 2019, and in numerous leadership roles across development, operations and strategic initiatives since joining the company in 2002. Wunsch has served as chief legal officer since joining the company in 2016. He has been a strategic partner on various international initiatives across Australia, Asia, Europe and South America. Prior to Wendy's, Wunsch oversaw a substantial international legal portfolio with The Procter & Gamble Co., including four years stationed in Singapore with responsibility throughout Asia.

As president, U.S., Pringle will direct all aspects of the Wendy's U.S. business, which includes more than 6,000 company-operated and franchised restaurants. Wunsch will assume similar accountability for the Wendy's International business across 33 countries and U.S. territories.

"Since joining Wendy's earlier this year, I've carefully reviewed our business strategy and structure, and believe dedicated Presidents for our U.S. and International business segments alongside our global centers of excellence will help us accelerate our growth in same restaurant sales, digital and new restaurant development even faster," said President and CEO Kirk Tanner. "I believe having one leader with clear accountability for development and operational performance in both the U.S. and International businesses, along with a singular voice to those respective franchise systems, will be a catalyst to accelerating growth and performance. Fortunately, we have exceptional leaders for these important roles on the leadership team today. Abigail has been a critical architect of our restaurant development journey and has put our International business on firm footing that is ready for accelerated growth. She will now bring that discipline and drive for outsized performance to our U.S. business. E.J. is a strong, strategic business leader who has been deeply involved in the business in his current role. I'm confident he will bring his global experience and keen business acumen to support the health of our existing International business and grow our footprint further around the world."

"It has been a career highlight to lead our Global Development and International business over the past five years," said Pringle. "I know our U.S. business and franchisees exceptionally well and am confident that we still have much potential opportunity ahead for sales, profit and restaurant growth."

Wunsch said, "I see a huge opportunity for Wendy's on the international stage. I'm eager to support our current franchise and Company operations in driving outsized growth, while also advancing our footprint to bring more Wendy's to more customers around the globe."

Source: The Wendy’s Co.