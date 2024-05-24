On June 10, 2024, Chick-fil-A is launching a new seasonal entree: the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich.

First tested in 2023 in Indianapolis and Lexington, Ky., Chick-fil-A's new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich balances the flavors of maple syrup combined with a gentle heat and backyard grill flavor.

The sandwich features a lemon herb-marinated boneless chicken breast, grilled for a smoky taste. It is served on a buttery and toasted maple-flavored brioche bun and topped with Pepper Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, bacon hand-tossed in a brown-sugar and pepper blend, and sweet and spicy pickles.

"We are always looking for ways to make unique twists to our entrée selection and the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is a delicious spin on the Chick-fil-A flavors our Guests know and love. It is a delicious blend of sweet, savory and spicy, offering an entirely different flavor profile than any other sandwich we've launched. We have several new and exciting offerings in the pipeline and look forward to continuing to surprise our Guests with bold, new tastes in the future ... " said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging.

Source: Chick-fil-A Inc.