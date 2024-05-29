Nusr-Et Steakhouse, a restaurant group from Nusret Gökçe, is closing its New York (Meatpacking) location and planning significant investments to add new locations and refresh others on a global level as part their next chapter strategy. In the U.S., the brand will continue operations in New York, Miami, Las Vegas and Beverly Hills.

"We are committed to the U.S. market," said Akin Tavuz, board member Nusr-Et. "Our focus remains on providing the best quality meat and dining experiences to our guests around the world. In the U.S., we experimented; some of our locations worked while others have not. At this time, we have decided to close Nusr-Et New York [Meatpacking] and will explore new opportunities in the U.S. while continuing to expand our global footprint."

With its two brands, Nusr-Et and Saltbae, the company operates in seven countries with 30 restaurants in 17 cities globally, including five restaurants in the U.S., which is the second-largest market for the brand. The brand is planning to open new locations in Italy, Athens, Sao Paulo and Mexico City, as well as the Far East with a focus on China.

Earlier in 2024, Nusr-Et opened the Saltbae Burger Restaurant in iGA Istanbul Airport, one of the largest airports in Europe, and is planning to expand the Saltbae Burger portfolio in major airports around the world.

Source: Nusr-Et