Smashburger, a fast-casual better-burger brand is announcing the appointment of Thomas Prather as chief marketing officer. With over 20 years of experience in the food industry, Prather is primed to fuel the company's global brand strategies.

"We are delighted to welcome Thomas Prather as Smashburger's CMO and are confident that he will be an invaluable addition to our team," said Denise Nelsen, CEO of Smashburger. "Having previously worked alongside Thomas, I know his consistency, attention to detail, and ability to stay current on emerging trends and consumer expectations will help us deliver on our commitment to exceeding guest expectations."

Thomas' appointment comes at a time when the fast-casual industry is experiencing an influx of creativity and menu refocus. As CMO, his role will define the brand proposition, ensure consistent brand expression and establish a solid foundation for growth.

Before joining the fast-casual brand, Prather held multiple roles at Starbucks, where he contributed to domestic and international marketing, brand development and product innovation.

"I'm honored to step into the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Smashburger and join a strong leadership team with an unwavering commitment to bring the brand to new and delicious heights," said Prather. "Smashburger's use of high-quality ingredients, proprietary smashing process, and authentic burger preparation method are unmatched within the fast casual industry. I look forward to working closely with our passionate employees to continue sourcing the best ingredients to elevate our delicious smash burgers and delight our guests."

Source: Smashburger