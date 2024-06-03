Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. is announcing several leadership changes as it refocuses on execution and commencing project development.

Bion has accepted the resignation of Bill O’Neill, its chief executive officer, which became effective on June 1, 2024. O’Neill is departing to pursue other interests. He will work with Bion management through the end of June to help ensure a smooth transition. His resignation from Bion’s Board of Directors was also accepted.

Greg Schoener has assumed the role of chief operating officer on an interim basis, effective June 1, 2024. He has also joined Bion’s Board of Directors. Schoener is a business owner and operator, serving the construction industry in Houston, Texas. He brings broad business management experience, with an emphasis on mission-focused execution and accountability. He has been a Bion shareholder since late 2020.

Craig Scott has joined the company’s board of directors, effective June 1, 2024. Scott has served Bion in several senior positions, dating back to 1996. Along with his current duties, Scott will assume a broader management role for Bion, including business development.

Mark Smith, chairman of the board of directors and Bion’s president and counsel, was slated to retire at the end of June 2024. Smith has agreed to continue to perform his duties for the time being to assist Bion in its transition. The remainder of Bion’s Board members, Bill Rupp, Salvatore Zizza, Ed Schafer and Jon Northrop. will also continue in their roles. More additions to the team and board can be expected.

Bion is focused on its capital needs and completing third-party engineering of the Ammonia Recovery System at Fair Oaks. Bion continues to pursue its sustainable beef opportunity and expects to identify and commence a project in the near term. Bion believes the ARS can provide cost-effective standalone ammonia control for anaerobic digestion of concentrated industrial organic waste streams. Bion is especially focused on meat packing/slaughter waste, which is similar to the animal manure waste stream for which the technology was developed. The EPA has proposed tougher discharge standards for the packing/slaughter industry.

Scott said, “We welcome Greg and his experience to the team. We think his strong and thoughtful leadership, along with his perspective as a major shareholder, are just what we need to navigate the challenges we face today and the opportunities in front of us.”

Schoener said, “I’m excited by the challenge and the opportunity to help Bion live up to its enormous potential. We’re going to start by establishing a culture of budget and fiscal responsibility, execution, and accountability. We’re not changing direction, just our path. We’re getting back on the one that made sense to me when I invested in 2020: focus on development of the first project. Worry about the next one, or multiple projects, once we’ve accomplished that.”

Source: Bion Environmental Technologies Inc.