Anchor Packaging LLC, a manufacturer of rigid food containers for the foodservice, supermarket and food processor markets, has joined the Cyclyx Consortium at Cyclyx International, a post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%.

“Partnering with Cyclyx was an easy decision because their mission and extensive experience enable us to accelerate our work in advancing foodservice sustainability,” said Richard Daniels, EVP of marketing and custom products for Anchor Packaging. “Anchor Packaging values our role in this work. While packaging’s carbon footprint is just a small fraction of the meal itself, in many cases less than 1%, it is uniquely positioned to provide an outsized benefit by protecting food quality to prevent food waste. Improving the recovery of valuable, recyclable food-grade materials only adds to the positive impact packaging provides.”

“It’s an honor to have Anchor Packaging join our Cyclyx Consortium,” said Cyclyx’s Vice President of New Markets Group Ron Sherga. “They value working collaboratively with others to deliver superior products. Their willingness to support Cyclyx and our 10to90 mission displays their commitment to advancing their sustainability goals.”

Now in their 61st year, Anchor manufactures using only high-performance materials capable of providing high-quality food protection to reduce food waste. To reduce packaging waste, Anchor focuses production on two of the most highly recyclable plastic packaging materials — polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate. Today, Anchor recaptures nearly all materials used in production, generating less than one-half of one percent of waste. In 2021, Anchor launched Drive for 5 to create new pathways for collecting one of the most widely used and highly versatile packaging materials, #5 polypropylene.

Anchor Packaging’s and Cyclyx’s collaboration aims to further build recycling pathways and transform what is possible for recycling food-grade plastic. Cyclyx looks to amplify Anchor’s post-consumer Drive for 5 collection efforts by helping them reach a wider audience across the value chain and secure higher volumes of #5 PP material. Similarly, Anchor is excited to support the existing 10to90 landfill-diversion programs and actively engage in initiating new pilots. The insights from these initiatives will be instrumental as Anchor and Cyclyx design new programs to increase the recovery of valuable post-consumer material.

