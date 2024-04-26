Guidehouse, a global provider of strategy and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is announcing the addition of two organizations to the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition, or Supplier LOCT, a consortium launched in 2021 to accelerate progress toward science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets. The Meat Institute and American Frozen Food Institute are now part of the diverse collaborative that provides members with a scalable, cost-effective solution to the challenge of addressing supply chain or Scope 3 emissions.

Supplier LOCT encourages and empowers suppliers to mitigate climate change impacts by providing expert-led online educational courses designed to help them measure, monitor, report and take action to reduce their GHG emissions.

The 2024 Supplier LOCT Impact Report shows that the initiative continues to grow and gain traction across industries, with over 850 supplier companies across 68 countries. Over 3,000 learners have taken courses through Supplier LOCT to date.

"The Meat Institute is pleased to partner with Supplier LOCT to help meat and poultry processors to both determine their climate footprint and strategies to reduce emissions from farm to fork," said Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute.

"At Guidehouse we are dedicated to creating a more resilient and environmentally responsible future," said Gaurav Menon, partner at Guidehouse. "Our continual growth underscores our unwavering commitment to fight for climate change in the effort to create a healthier planet for future generations."

"The American Frozen Food Institute is excited to support its members on the journey to reducing GHG emissions," said AFFI President and CEO Alison Bodor. "This collaboration with Supplier LOCT equips leaders in the frozen food sector with new resources and education to identify efficiencies and waste reduction opportunities."

Source: Guidehouse