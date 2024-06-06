The nation's third-largest poultry producer, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, is announcing the promotion of David Gadd to senior vice president and general manager of the retail business unit, effective June 3, 2024. Gadd will lead all aspects of the company's retail operations and sales.

"Over the course of his 27-year tenure with the company, David has established himself as a highly respected and strategic leader," said Kevin McDaniel, Wayne-Sanderson Farms chief operating officer. "His promotion is a testament to Wayne-Sanderson Farms' commitment to developing talent, and I look forward to his expanded leadership as we continue to deliver amazing results for our retail customers and organization."

Gadd most recently held the position of vice president of retail sales, overseeing the management and administration of all retail sales activities over the last year. He first joined Sanderson Farms in 1997 as a beginning trainee, and has since served in various sales roles with increasing levels of responsibility, including customer service representative, corporate poultry buyer, national sales representative, manager of retail and corporate sales and senior director of retail sales. Gadd earned his Bachelor of Arts in biology from the University of Mississippi.

Source: Wayne-Sanderson Farms